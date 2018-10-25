Go to Mobile Version

Posco to support 5,500 job seekers over 5 years

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Oct 25, 2018 - 18:54
  • Updated : Oct 25, 2018 - 18:54
South Korea’s leading steelmaker, Posco, will support 5,500 job seekers over the next five years by offering job training as part of its vision for mutual growth with society, the company said Thursday.

Its three education programs are an artificial intelligence and big-data academy for young adults, hands-on experience of working in the corporate world and an entrepreneur incubation school.

To help participants focus on learning, Posco will cover accommodations and provide an allowance of between 500,000 won ($440) and 1 million won.

Posco’s AI and big-data academy for young adults (Posco)

With the three-month AI and big-data academy, Posco plans to nurture 200 professionals over five years, the company said.

Those who complete the program with outstanding results will be eligible for job opportunities at Posco Group and research internships at Postech.

“Through Posco’s training programs we will support 5,500 job seekers to land job opportunities at Posco Group and other companies. This is part of the ‘With Posco’ vision that aims to achieve mutual growth with members of society,” the company said. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


