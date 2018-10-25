PAC-2 missile explodes over firing range: military

NATIONAL

A Patriot surface-to-air missile blew up Thursday seconds after being launched at a South Korean firing range, the Air Force said.



The PAC-2 missile ascended for about four seconds after blastoff at the seaside Daecheon range in South Chungcheong Province during an annual air defense guided missile practice.







(Yonhap)

It was programmed to self-destruct in case of an “abnormal” condition. No one was hurt or killed as it exploded over the sea, according to the Air Force.It added that an investigation is underway into the exact cause of the incident and other details. (Yonhap)