Cafe24 launches e-commerce platform in Japan

BUSINESS

South Korean e-commerce platform Cafe24 said Thursday it has launched an information technology solutions and services platform for Japanese business operators.The company said it launched the one-stop e-commerce solutions platform to provide online store-building, a payment gateway, logistics and marketing services.The company said it expects Japanese businesses of all sizes, from one-person operations to large-scale corporations, to now sell their products to billions of global consumers through Cafe24’s e-commerce platform.Cafe24 added that its services are optimized to the Japanese market as it provides global and local payment gateway services like the SoftBank Payment Service and PayPal. It also provides product listing functions that link store products to key online marketplaces like Rakuten.According to Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data, Japan’s e-commerce market is fourth-biggest in the world. Japan’s domestic market was valued at 16.5 trillion yen ($147.3 billion) last year.“Cafe24’s expansion into Japan’s e-commerce market marks an important milestone and adds momentum to our growth into a global company. We will continue to rigorously develop the Japanese platform to successfully set down roots in Japan’s e-commerce market,” said Cafe24 CEO Lee Jae-suk.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)