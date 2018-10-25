Koreas' vice defense ministers meet on margins of military forum in China

NATIONAL

The Koreas' vice defense ministers held brief talks over their countries' recent military agreement on the sidelines of a security forum in Beijing on Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said.



During the 10-minute talks, Suh Choo-suk and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyong-ryong affirmed their shared position over the prompt enforcement of the agreement aimed at reducing military tensions, preventing accidental clashes and building mutual trust.







South Korean Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk (left) and his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyong-ryong (South Korean Defense Ministry via Yonhap)

The agreement includes a series of arms control measures, such as withdrawing some border guard posts, disarming the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone and setting up air, land and ground buffer zones."The two sides shared the understanding that they will have such talks in the future whenever an opportunity arises," the ministry said in a press release.Suh and Kim are attending the 8th Beijing Xiangshan Forum that will run through Friday.The China Association for Military Science and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies are co-hosting this year's forum under the theme, "Building a New Type of Security Partnership of Equality, Mutual Trust and Win-Win Cooperation." (Yonhap)