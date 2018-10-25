[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is hosting series of events to commemorate Halloween, from raffle events to photo zones set up under the theme of the spooky holiday.Halloween-themed photo zones in the Garden of Jellyfish feature sea creatures that fit their theme, such as a spider crab zone set on the theme of spiders.At the Deep Blue Aquare at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, children can get Halloween candy after Octonaut Underwater Performance.Those who post photos of their visit on social media can participate in a raffle event at the gift shop, along with a discount.For more information on Coex Aquarium in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit the homepage at www.coexaqua.com.The Busan One Asia Festival, Asia’s No. 1 Hallyu festival, will be held until Sunday across Busan.Programs include the opening and closing ceremonies, a park concert and fan meeting, along with exhibitions of food, medical, aesthetic and fashion products.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Refer to the homepage for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, including admission and participation fees for each program.The Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival has been held since 2000 to promote Masan’s chrysanthemums.The programs include the opening ceremony, chrysanthemum ceremony, a cultural event and the closing ceremony,The event will be held from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Entrance is free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit culture.changwon.go.kr.Yeongju is famous for its Punggi Insam, or ginseng, grown on Sobaeksan. It holds a festival featuring ginseng-themed programs such as ginseng harvesting, cooking sessions, an exhibition and cultural programs.It is held until Oct. 28 and is free of charge.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage --www.ginsengfestival.com -- is only in Korean.The Mindungsan Eulalia Festival has events including weekend mountain climbing, talent contests, Arirang singing contests, eulalia music concerts, a Mindungsan Gate ball competition and eulalia photo exhibition.Hands-on programs at the festival include a local food program, post card sending, and mountain horseback riding.The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at jeongseon.go.kr.