[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Dark Figure of Crime
(Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Directed by Kim Tae-kyun
Convicted murderer Kang (Ju Ji-hoon) calls up detective Kim Hyung-min (Kim Yoon-seok) from his cellphone and confesses to six additional murders that were never reported to authorities. Kim investigates the cases, and soon learns that Kang’s testimony is mixed with lies and the criminal is manipulating him.
First Man
(US)
Biography, Drama, History
Opened Oct. 18
Directed by Damien Chazelle
A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The movie tells the story of NASA’s mission and Armstrong’s life during the years 1961-69.
Venom
(US)
Action, Adventure, Sci-fi
Opened Oct. 3
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
Investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts a comeback following the pursuit of a case that led to his downfall. In the process, he accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiont that imbues him with incredible powers along with a violent super alter-ego: Venom.
Miss Baek
(Korea)
Drama
Opened Oct. 11
Directed by Lee Ji-won
Abused by her mother and abandoned as a child, “Miss Baek” Sang-ah (Han Ji-min) keeps her distance from everyone else, even friendly cop Jang-sub (Lee Hee-jun), who feels guilty for failing to protect Sang-ah in the past. One day, Sang-ah runs into a young girl Ji-eun (Kim Si-a) suffering from domestic violence and decides to step in to protect her.