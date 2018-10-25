[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Convicted murderer Kang (Ju Ji-hoon) calls up detective Kim Hyung-min (Kim Yoon-seok) from his cellphone and confesses to six additional murders that were never reported to authorities. Kim investigates the cases, and soon learns that Kang’s testimony is mixed with lies and the criminal is manipulating him.A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The movie tells the story of NASA’s mission and Armstrong’s life during the years 1961-69.Investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts a comeback following the pursuit of a case that led to his downfall. In the process, he accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiont that imbues him with incredible powers along with a violent super alter-ego: Venom.Abused by her mother and abandoned as a child, “Miss Baek” Sang-ah (Han Ji-min) keeps her distance from everyone else, even friendly cop Jang-sub (Lee Hee-jun), who feels guilty for failing to protect Sang-ah in the past. One day, Sang-ah runs into a young girl Ji-eun (Kim Si-a) suffering from domestic violence and decides to step in to protect her.