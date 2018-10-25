[Weather] Thursday to see clear skies, with clouds gathering in evening

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A chilly mornings greeted Thursday nationwide, while daytime temperatures will not deviate from the common year average, with the highs and lows differing by about 10 degrees.Morning temperatures in South Korea’s major cities are around 8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 12 C in Busan, 8 C in Gwangju, 6 C in Daegu, 7 C in Daejeon, 10 C in Gangneung.Seoul will reach a daily high of 21 C, Busan 22 C, Gwangju 20 C, Daegu 21 C, Daejeon 21 C, and Gangneung 20 C.The peninsula will see clear skies for most of the day. Clouds are expected to envelop Korea in the evening, with rain expected tomorrow.Fine dust levels across the country are forecast to remain within the “normal” range, with higher concentrations expected for inland areas and southeastern provinces in the morning.The air is still dry, so authorities are calling for extra caution against forest fires.The Korea Meteorological Agency warned temperature fluctuations for more days to come, advising people of special attention to health care.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)