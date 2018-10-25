NK newspaper highlights friendly relations with China on war participation anniversary

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Yonhap)

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper highlighted North Korea's time-honored friendly relations with China on Thursday as the two countries marked the anniversary of China's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.The official newspaper, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, also said in an editorial that the country still cherishes and thanks China for the sacrifice it made decades ago and remains confident that their bilateral ties will get stronger."On Oct. 25, 1950, our republic was in the middle of a fierce fight with the forces of imperialists. ... The Chinese party and government organized volunteer soldiers with their outstanding sons and daughters and sent them to frontlines in Korea," the newspaper said."Our people still deeply cherish the heroic sacrifice of the Chinese volunteer soldiers and will long remember their great contribution to the fight," it added.China entered into the Korean War by sending the Chinese People's Volunteer Army to fight alongside the North. Its surprise intervention led to a retreat of UN forces. The three-year conflict ended in a truce in 1953, leaving the two sides technically still at war.The newspaper said that the relations between North Korea and China are entering into a "new era," citing its leader Kim Jong-un's three visits to China this year."The time-honored relations between North Korea and China will further consolidate and advance in accordance with the wishes of their peoples," it said.North Korea and China have seen their relations improve recently after years of chilled ties over the North's nuclear and missile programs. The North, in particular, has highlighted its friendly relations with China as it engages in denuclearization talks with the United States.In late July, leader Kim and other senior party and military officials paid a tribute to a cemetery for Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of signing the truce that ended the conflict. (Yonhap)