Members of the Korea-Laos Friendship Association - mostly politicians, government officials and academics from the two countries - pose for photographs ahead of their annual general meeting at a Seoul hotel on Wednesday.The meeting will last until Saturday and the Laotian members will have a chance to visit Yongin City while they are here. The foundation was established in 2004 to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.Photos by Chung Hee-jo