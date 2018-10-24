[Graphic News] Number of women corporate executives increases, but ratio still low

NATIONAL

The number of female executives at South Korea's top 100 companies doubled from five years ago to more than 200, but the increase in the ratio to the total number was still paltry, at 3.2 percent, the latest figures showed.Analysis by market researcher Korea CXO Institute counted 216 women in the C-suite. Members from corporate ownership families and outside members of boards of directors were excluded from the count.The number marks a doubling from over 100 reached in 2013, and the first time that it exceeded 200.However, the proportion of women executives to the total number of chief officers came to 3.2 percent, up 1 percentage point from 2016, according to the analysis.