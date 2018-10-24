Black Pink's 'Boombayah' music video draws over 400m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The music video for Black Pink's "Boombayah" has surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop group with three videos to hit the milestone.



The video passed the 400 million mark at 9 p.m. Tuesday, more than two years after its release in August 2016, according to the group's management agency, YG Entertainment.







(YG Entertainment)

"Boombayah" is the main track off the group's debut single album "Square One." Black Pink became the first rookie girl group to top Billboard's World Digital Songs Chart with the song.Two other songs by Black Pink -- "As If It's Your Last" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU" -- exceeded 400 million views in September and October, respectively. In comparison, the globally popular K-pop group BTS currently has one video that garnered more than 500 million views and another with more than 400 million views. (Yonhap)