KAI donates $100,000 to Indonesia

Korea Aerospace Industries said Wednesday the company will make a donation of $100,000 for the restoration of damages in Indonesia, which suffered enormously from a heavy earthquake that occurred in the area of Sulawesi Island and the resultant tsunami.The donation will be delivered to Indonesia via the Korea Red Cross and will be used for the fastest restoration of damages in the affected region and for support of relief supplies to help damaged residents maintain their existence.“We will convey words of consolation to the Indonesian people who suffered hugely from a sudden disaster,” said an official at KAI, adding, “the donation is to lend a hand for the earliest recovery of the damaged region.”Starting with exports of the KT-1 basic trainer to Indonesia in 2001, KAI has had a close cooperative relationship with Indonesia in the defense industry. Afterward, KAI exported its T-50 advanced jet trainers in 2011. Now, both sides are driving the Korean fighter aircraft project, coded named “KF-X/IF-X,” together.KAI has continuously involved in relief activities, as shown in donations and the delivery of rescue supplies at a time when such disasters as the typhoon in the Philippines in 2013 and floods in Peru in 2017 took place.(Khnews@heraldcorp.com)