Asiana Airlines donates to school in Fujian

BUSINESS

Local students in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China pose for a photo with Asiana Airlines flight attendants during its “Beautiful Classroom” project. (Asiana Airlines)

South Korean air carrier Asiana Airlines has supplied classroom equipment for local students in Fuzhou in China’s southeastern Fujian province, and delivered special lectures for young aspiring flight attendants, the company said Tuesday.It was part of the airline’s “Beautiful Classroom” project, a corporate outreach campaign the company began in 2012 to improve the educational environment for students in low-income villages.Since then, Asiana Airlines has supplied 1.1 billion won ($970,000) in classroom equipment to over 30,000 students at 30 schools, according to the firm.This time, the airline donated 35 computers, two multimedia studying devices and three printers. Asiana Airlines’ Chinese cabin crew gave a lecture for students on the profession as well.Attendees including Asiana Airlines’ head of Chinese region division Ahn Byeong-seok and Asiana Airlines’ Managing Director Cho Young-Seok celebrated the event.“Beautiful Classroom project, which originally kicked off in China, has become our company’s main (outreach) campaign as well as a major education donation activity. We will continue to provide more (outreach) activities in China as a global air carrier,” said Ahn.