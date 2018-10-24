S. Korea seeks high-profile joint military committee with N. Korea

NATIONAL

Vice Minister of Defense, Suh Ch00-suk (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense ministry plans to propose to North Korea that vice minister-level officials head a joint military committee to be formed to carry out a set of tension reduction measures agreed to at last month's summit, officials said Wednesday.The South will put forward details of its offer, including the level of the co-chair of the envisioned panel, when their Army generals meet each other at Panmunjom on Friday."(We) will discuss the formation and operation of the joint military committee during the general-level talks," the ministry official said.The committee would be in charge of overseeing the implementation of a set of tension-reducing measures in the Sept. 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement.The South will recommend Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk as its top delegate to the committee. It hopes that his counterpart will be Army Gen. So Hong-chan, first vice minister of the People's Armed Forces.It remains uncertain whether the North will choose So, as he also serves as director of the military's general logistics department, a post not directly related to military diplomacy or inter-Korean relations.Kim Hyong-ryong, another vice defense minister, is in charge of the issue. But he is a three-star general, which may cause a controversy over the formal status of Suh's counterpart.The two Koreas first agreed to create such a joint military committee in 1992, but they have yet to launch it amid tumultuous inter-Korean ties. (Yonhap)