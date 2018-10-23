[Video] Autumn blooms in pink nationwide

Although some worry that these exotic plants risk disturbing the natural botanic ecosystem, most people are welcoming of the muhly and kochia parks. Currently, there are more than 32 spots in South Korea where pink muhly can be found. The amount planted has increased almost 10-fold compared with two years ago.
It is said that an eco-park on Jeju Island first brought the pink muhly into the country in 2014. A pink muhly garden was established in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, last year. Since the pictures taken in Gyeongju caused an online sensation, local governments have been flurrying to organize their own pink muhly exhibitions.
|Pink muhly garden in Seoul Sky Park
Originating from the US’ Mi dwest, muhly grass grows in warm, dry weather and is expected to last through November. If you still haven’t experienced its beauty, there isn’t much time left.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)