Assault victim demands stern punishment for 7 assailants

According to news reports, the alleged assailants attacked a girl in the open streets of Gangnam, southern Seoul, because they did not like her “attitude.” They then allegedly dragged her to the rooftop of a building where they assaulted her for around four hours.
|Pictured is the rooftop of a building in Gangnam, Seoul, where a girl says she was assaulted by seven students in May. (YouTube)
The victim reportedly has suffered severe psychological trauma and sleep problems following the incident. She is said to have scars and bruises all over her body.
She claimed the assailants stripped her clothes off, took pictures and threatened to upload them online if she told anyone. Fearing the consequences, the victim said she could not report the incident until only recently.
|Pictured is the rooftop of a building in Gangnam, Seoul, where a girl says she was assaulted by seven students in May. (YouTube)
During police questioning the students admitted to the assault allegations, adding they covered the victim with a thick outer jacket to lessen the visibility of injuries.
|Pictured is the rooftop of a building in Gangnam, Seoul, where a girl says she was assaulted by seven students in May. (YouTube)
In response, school authorities from the four schools the seven students attend convened to discuss the prevention of school violence.
The victim had demanded her assailants receive the strictest form of punishment, but the committee handed one student, who attends the same school as the victim, a 10-day suspension and restraining order. The accused student is still attending the school. The remaining students at other schools took “special disciplinary classes” or were suspended temporarily.
Authorities said they plan to submit the case to the Prosecutors’ Office.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)