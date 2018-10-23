[Graphic News] Online malls losing visitors

BUSINESS

Online shopping sites are losing visitors, whose numbers have fallen some 14 percent over the past two years, industry data showed.The six major online shopping malls had 77.97 million visitors in September, down from 83.86 million in the same month last year. Compared with 90.89 million in September 2016, the latest figure represents a 14.2 percent drop.Of all the companies, TMON showed the biggest decline during the two-year period, with a loss of 25.6 percent. This was followed by 11st, which lost 17.4 percent. The numbers were down 14.4 percent for Coupang, 14 percent for Auction, 11.5 percent for Gmarket and 0.79 percent for Wemakeprice.