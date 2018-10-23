Samsung BioLogics Q3 operating profit down 55.7% on production changes

The company’s revenue in the July-September period reached 101.1 billion, down 19.4 percent from the previous year. The drop in revenue was also accredited to production changes at the firm’s No. 1 and No. 2 plants.
|Samsung BioLogics headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Samsung BioLogics said that the products being produced at the two plants have changed, bringing down its operations rate. And this shift led to the decline in operating profit and revenue, it explained.
Meanwhile, net profit in the third quarter fell into the red to -30.1 billion won, down 213.5 percent from a year earlier. The company attributed the sharp drop to unrealized gains related to inventory handling.
Unrealized gains refer to an accounting practice where sales transactions with subsidiaries are deducted from the parent company’s profits until the actual sale takes place, according to Samsung BioLogics.
As of now, Samsung BioLogics’ first two plants have been fully booked with production orders. Its third plant began production earlier this month, based on the preliminary orders it has already received. The firm plans to continue procuring more client orders for its No. 3 plant, it said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)