LG Household & Healthcare posts record-high Q3 performance

BUSINESS

LG Household & Healthcare, South Korea’s No. 2 cosmetics and household goods maker in terms of sales, reported a record-breaking quarterly performance for its third quarter Tuesday.The company said it recorded 1.7 trillion won ($1.49 billion) in sales and 277.5 billion won operating profit in the third quarter this year.By sector, its cosmetics business saw 23.5 percent increase in sales year-on-year and 30.6 percent increase in operating profit.The performance was mainly driven by luxury cosmetics brands like Whoo, su:m, Ohui and Belief, which reported high sales performance in both domestic and overseas market, the company said.The company’s royal-themed cosmetics brand Whoo set a record-high sales performance in the third quarter thanks to customers’ solid loyalty of the product, it added. Other luxury cosmetics brands like su:m and Ohui saw 103 percent and 45 percent increase in sales.The company’s beverage business, which sells Coca-Cola beverages, saw 393 billion won of sales and 50.8 billion won of operating profit, about 4.5 percent and 11.5 percent increases, respectively. LG Household & Healthcare acquired Coca-Cola Korea Bottling Company in 2008.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)