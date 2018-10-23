Croatian foreign minister to visit Seoul this week

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to hold talks with her Croatian counterpart in Seoul this week on improving ties between the two countries, Kang's ministry announced Tuesday.



Marija Pejcinovic, Croatia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, will begin her first official trip here later in the day.







The ministers are scheduled to meet each other Wednesday to discuss Croatia's plan to open its embassy in Seoul and direct flight services between Incheon and Zagreb, the Croatian capital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Also on the agenda are ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues, it added.The Croatian minister will also meet with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and attend the opening ceremony for the country's embassy here during her three-day trip.The move comes amid a growing number of South Koreans traveling to Croatia.Around 470,000 visited there in 2017, versus roughly 46,000 in 2012.The Croatian Embassy in Japan has covered major diplomacy on South Korea, which has an embassy in Zagreb.Croatia has a consulate here as diplomatic representation. The two sides established diplomatic relations in 1992. (Yonhap)