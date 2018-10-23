2 men apparently electrocuted to death at public bathhouse

NATIONAL

Two elderly men died Tuesday after apparently getting electric shocked at a public bathhouse in the town of Uiryeong, southeastern South Korea.



A 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old man were found lying in a cold pool and a hot pool, respectively, around 5:40 a.m. The two men, found by the bathhouse's janitor, were whisked to a hospital before being pronounced dead.







(Yonhap)

At the time of the accident, 10 people were at the bathhouse with only the two men inside the pools, police said. One of the 10 bathhouse users was quoted as saying he heard two screams, one after the other.Police suspect the two men were electrocuted after an electricity leakage occurred following work the previous day to expand the capacity of an electric motor installed in the basement of the bathhouse. The motor is used to increase water pressure at the public bathhouse.Police are looking into what exactly caused the accident to happen, in cooperation with the National Forensic Service and the Korea Electrical Safety Corp. (Yonhap)