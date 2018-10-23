Parking lot stabbing victim’s ex-husband arrested

According to the Gangseo Police Station, officers arrested the suspect, surnamed Kim, at a hospital in Seoul around 9:40 p.m. Monday.
A resident of the apartment building had called the police Monday morning around 7:15 a.m. to report a “woman bleeding profusely on the floor (of the parking lot) in between parked vehicles.”
|Parking lot where the victim`s body was found. (Screen-captured from Yonhap News channel)
The victim, 47, was already dead when officers arrived at the scene. Officers found a knife next to the body. The victim is believed to have bled to death and had multiple stab wounds in her neck and abdominal areas, according to reports.
She was reported to have been on her way out for a morning walk.
Following a preliminary investigation, authorities ruled the death a homicide. Police identified Kim as the prime suspect after looking through security footage, which put the time of incident around 4:45 a.m.
Authorities plan to request an arrest warrant after interrogating Kim.
