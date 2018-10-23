Netizens furious about “internet cafe murder” mockery

NATIONAL

(Screenshot from Womad)

An anonymous netizen from the misandrist online community Womad has generated outrage by posting a photo with a mocking caption about the recent “internet cafe murder.”In the Oct. 20 post, the netizen uploaded a picture of a container of kimchi, captioned in Korean, “Picture of PC room murder victim’s corpse leaked.” The red liquid from the kimchi was apparently meant to represent the victim’s blood.The poster wrote that “the attacker cut him up into ready-to-eat, bite-sized pieces” and added, “It was bit salty because he was an old ‘fermented’ man in his 20s.”The post, still online as of Tuesday, has been viewed by 6,000 people and recommended by 89. Over 20 comments left on the post shared in the mockery by asking the original poster to share the kimchi with them.News of the post spread, and petitions have been posted on the Cheong Wa Dae bulletin board in response. As of Tuesday, there are 28 petitions asking the presidential office to shut down Womad and punish the website’s members over the incident.By Lee Tae-hee (leetaehee@heraldcorp.com)