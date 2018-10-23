Online troll who sexually harassed Seolhyun found guilty

In a statement Tuesday, the singer’s agency, FNC Entertainment, said the online troll who’d sent sexually degrading content in direct messages on Instagram had received a sentence of six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, after the Incheon District Court delivered its verdict.
The agency also added that it was taking legal steps against other people who had made and distributed digitally altered photos of Seolhyun.
“We will pursue strong legal action against any criminal activity online and will continue our efforts to protect the basic rights of our artists and correct a skewed internet culture,” the agency said in the statement.
FNC Entertainment is not the only agency in South Korea to take online harassment seriously.
Earlier this month, girl group Mamamoo’s agency, RBW Entertainment, said it had pressed charges against a number of online trolls who had written vicious comments and shared unfounded rumors.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)