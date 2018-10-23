College student spreads self-nude pictures taken at kindergartens

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A university student in his 20s was arrested Monday for spreading nude pictures of himself and sex videos, police said.The suspect is accused for taking some 100 nude pictures and videos of himself and spreading them via social media since 2015. He was reported to have taken the photos at public spaces including preschools, elementary schools and kids’ cafes.The suspect claimed that he has frequently uploaded nude pictures of himself because he enjoyed receiving messages from people who wanted to have sex with him, according to police.Police have found 50 sex videos from the suspect’s online data storage. They have determined that none were taken without the partner’s permission, but three partners were reported to be minors.Police are currently investigating whether the suspect has committed any other crimes.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)