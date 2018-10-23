Diageo launches brand campaign for low-alcohol W Signature

BUSINESS

(Diageo Korea)

South Korean branch of British spirits maker Diageo Korea said Tuesday that it has launched a brand campaign for its low-alcohol W Signature spirit drink to encourage consumers to better understand it.Under theme of “How Old Are You,” the campaign aims to encourage consumers to find out the age and value of the spirit drink they choose, so they can learn the meaning and importance of the age of low-strength spirit drink.The company said it expects consumers to better determine the true value when choosing low-alcohol spirit drink products through this campaign, at a same time promoting the value of their premium age-stated low-strength spirit drinks “W Signature 12” and “W Signature 17” made of 12 year-old and 17 year-old Scotch whiskies.The age label of a blended whisky indicates the age of the youngest whisky used in the blend. It is an important element in determining the taste, flavor and value of the whisky.“With the low ABV market growing rapidly, an increasing number of consumers are looking for premium age-stated spirit drink in the low ABV categories,” Diageo Korea said in a statement, adding that it expects W Signature series to lead the growth of low-strength spirit drink market here.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)