K-pop singer to open Korean restaurant in Paris

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 23, 2018 - 11:26
  • Updated : Oct 23, 2018 - 11:28
K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, 29, will try his luck at running a Korean restaurant in none other than the culinary connoisseur city of Paris.

Jung will open Maison de Coree next year, according to his agency, C9 Entertainment, Tuesday.

Prior to a full-fledged launch, Jung will test the waters with a pop-up store at 80 Rue des Tournelles in the third arrondissement in Paris from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17.

At Jung’s side will be chef Lee Jun of Seoul’s Michelin one-star contemporary cuisine restaurant Soigne.


Jung Joon-young (C9 Entertainment)


“After a long period of preparation I am finally starting my restaurant in Paris,” Jung said.

“As it took a very long time to put things together, this is a very happy moment for me.”

Jung’s band, Drug Restaurant, is slated to perform Dec. 1-2 at Ewha Womans University’s Samsung Hall.

Jung is not the first celebrity to combine a musical career with culinary entrepreneurship, although not many own food businesses outside of Korea.

Of the many celebrities who have foraged the field of food, Big Bang’s Seungri has a successful chain of Japanese ramen shops called Aori Ramen, and actor Lee Jong-suk runs a cafe called 89 Mansion on Garosu-gil in the Sinsa-dong area of Seoul.

