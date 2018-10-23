K-pop singer to open Korean restaurant in Paris

ENTERTAINMENT

Jung Joon-young (C9 Entertainment)

K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, 29, will try his luck at running a Korean restaurant in none other than the culinary connoisseur city of Paris.Jung will open Maison de Coree next year, according to his agency, C9 Entertainment, Tuesday.Prior to a full-fledged launch, Jung will test the waters with a pop-up store at 80 Rue des Tournelles in the third arrondissement in Paris from Oct. 29 to Nov. 17.At Jung’s side will be chef Lee Jun of Seoul’s Michelin one-star contemporary cuisine restaurant Soigne.“After a long period of preparation I am finally starting my restaurant in Paris,” Jung said.“As it took a very long time to put things together, this is a very happy moment for me.”Jung’s band, Drug Restaurant, is slated to perform Dec. 1-2 at Ewha Womans University’s Samsung Hall.Jung is not the first celebrity to combine a musical career with culinary entrepreneurship, although not many own food businesses outside of Korea.Of the many celebrities who have foraged the field of food, Big Bang’s Seungri has a successful chain of Japanese ramen shops called Aori Ramen, and actor Lee Jong-suk runs a cafe called 89 Mansion on Garosu-gil in the Sinsa-dong area of Seoul.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)