[Weather] Light rain, cloudy skies to clear up in the afternoon

According to the Korean Meteorological Administration, the nation will see gray skies throughout the day, but the drizzle is expected to clear in the late afternoon starting from the western areas. In the morning, thick fog will envelop the southern inland areas.
|Seoul, October 23rd(Yonhap)
Temperatures will remain around average, reaching 5-15 C in the morning and 17-21 C later in the day.
With only light drizzle falling in some areas, the air will stay dry. The weather agency advises residents to take extra care to prevent forest fires in mountainous areas.
The capital area and the Chungcheong provinces will suffer “bad” levels of fine dust in the morning, while the other regions are to see moderate levels, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)