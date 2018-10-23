N. Korea wants to delay working-level talks for inter-Korean parliamentary meeting

NATIONAL

North Korea wants to delay working-level talks to prepare for an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting, given its hectic diplomatic schedule, a Seoul official said Tuesday.



The South earlier proposed holding a meeting at an early date to prepare for the first-ever inter-Korean parliamentary meeting this year.







(Yonhap)

"North Korea said that it agreed to Seoul's offer for working-level talks, but hoped to have time to push for them, given various factors," the official said, asking not to be named.North Korea and the United States are in consultations to arrange a second summit between their leaders following the historic summit in Singapore in June. The second summit may be held early next year.It is also unclear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Seoul this year as he promised during his September summit with President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang earlier said that he hopes to hold the parliamentary meeting with North Korea in November with 30 statesmen from each side. (Yonhap)