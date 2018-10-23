N. Korea's media report on inter-Korean talks on forestry cooperation

NATIONAL

North Korea's state media Tuesday reported on inter-Korean talks held a day earlier, saying that they discussed "practical" issues and "step-by-step" measures for forestry cooperation.



The two Koreas held the meeting Monday at their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong and agreed to work together in combating pine tree pests until March and modernizing North Korean tree nurseries in phases.







(Yonhap)

"Inter-Korean talks for cooperation in forestry took place at the north-south joint liaison office on Monday under the agreement at inter-Korean high-level talks for implementing the historic September Pyongyang Joint Declaration," the Korean Central News Agency said in English."At the talks, both sides discussed the practical issues and step-by-step measures for promoting inter-Korean cooperation in forestry and adopted a joint press release," the KCNA added.The meeting was attended by Park Chong-ho, deputy chief of the Korea Forest Service, and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Song-jun, a senior official of the ministry of environmental protection.It came a week after a high-level meeting aimed at following up on a summit between their leaders in Pyongyang in September. South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon earlier called the pine tree pest issue the most urgent matter for North Korea. (Yonhap)