Ed Sheeran to hold Seoul concert in April

The star will perform at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, an hour’s drive west of central Seoul, at 6 p.m. on April 21.
|Poster for Ed Sheeran’s April concert (Private Curve)
The artist will be visiting Seoul as a part of his Asian tour next spring. He will also be performing in Singapore and Thailand. A more detailed schedule of the tour has yet to be released.
Tickets for his concert cost 110,000 ($97) won to 132,000 won. Online sales of the tickets will open at noon on Oct. 30 via online retailer Interpark at www.ticket.interpark.com.
The singer-songwriter, who debuted with the single “The A Team” in 2011, released his third studio album “÷” (pronounced “divide”) in March last year. The Grammy-winning album includes hit tracks such as “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Galway Girl” and more.
The artist is currently on a stadium tour across North America.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)