Ed Sheeran to hold Seoul concert in April

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Oct 22, 2018 - 17:40
  • Updated : Oct 22, 2018 - 17:40
Pop singer Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his first concert here will take place in April.

The star will perform at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, an hour’s drive west of central Seoul, at 6 p.m. on April 21. 

Poster for Ed Sheeran’s April concert (Private Curve)

The artist will be visiting Seoul as a part of his Asian tour next spring. He will also be performing in Singapore and Thailand. A more detailed schedule of the tour has yet to be released.

Tickets for his concert cost 110,000 ($97) won to 132,000 won. Online sales of the tickets will open at noon on Oct. 30 via online retailer Interpark at www.ticket.interpark.com.

The singer-songwriter, who debuted with the single “The A Team” in 2011, released his third studio album “÷” (pronounced “divide”) in March last year. The Grammy-winning album includes hit tracks such as “Shape of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” “Galway Girl” and more.

The artist is currently on a stadium tour across North America.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


