K-water succeeds in pilot water management project in Vietnam

BUSINESS

A Korean company employee explains the equipment to monitor underground water to Vietnamese employees in Hanoi, Vietnam. (K-water)

The Korea Water Resources Corporation, or K-water, said it succeeded in its pilot project of smart water management customized for Vietnam that was carried out together with Korean companies and Vietnam’s National Center for Water Resources Planning and Investigation.They shared the performance of the pilot project during a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam last week, according to K-water on Monday.Under the project launched from May to September, K-water and the Korean companies, including Hydronet, installed equipment that automatically observes underground water at three sites in Hanoi. It aimed to modernize Vietnam’s facilities to observe underground water and improve the operation efficiency.K-water was in charge of supervising the project, analyzing data and training local workers for the technologies of system operation management. The Korean companies installed their equipment that automatically observes underground water.Through the project, the manual observation on underground water with the naked eye was replaced by unmanned remote observation system that can observe underground water in real time with automatic recording.The system also allows monitoring of water quality of underground water alongside water level and temperature. This allows prompt measures when pollution is found in the water used for living for residents.The Korea Trade Insurance Corporation said the equipment used for the pilot projects will be transferred to Vietnam’s National Center for Water Resources Planning and Investigation in order for local workers to operate the system. K-water will also continue to provide remote support and management.Lee Hak-soo, CEO of K-water, said, “We will continue to work together with local water-related companies to expand their global presence based on the successful pilot project in Vietnam.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)