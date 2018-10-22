Green line saw most crimes among Seoul metro lines

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The green metro line, Line 2, had more crimes reported than any other subway line in Seoul since the start of 2016.Some 6,084 crimes were reported From the beginning of 2016 and August 2018 on Seoul subway lines 1 through 8, according to the Seoul Metro data released by Rep. Park Hong-geun of the Democratic Party, who sits on the parliamentary committee for land and transport.More than a third of the crimes on subways, or 2,171 cases, took place on Line 2, the circular line that runs around the city with 51 stops.Line 1 saw the second most crime cases – 1,009 -- in the same period, followed by Line 4 (851), Line 7 (680), Line 3 (547), Line 5 (411), Line 6 (365) and Line 8 (50).By crime category, sex crimes (3,033 cases) accounted for nearly half of all crimes on the metro, followed by theft (1,649), others such as embezzlement of lost articles or acquisition and sale of stolen property (1,422) and violence (10).The proportion of crimes that were sex offenses was highest on the sky blue metro line, Line 4, with 56 percent while the proportion that were thefts was highest on Line 6, at 41 percent.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)