Samsung Medison showcases next-generation ultrasound system

The company is showcasing HERA W10 -- short for Hyper-aperture Enhanced Reconstruction Architecture -- at the 28th World Congress of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Singapore, whuch continues until Wednesday.
|(Samsung Medison)
The ultrasound system incorporates Samsung’s new Crystal Architecture technology for superior image quality. It also utilizes an advanced transducer technology called S-Vue, which offers an 11-fold increase in processing power and 10 times the data-transfer speed of Samsung’s previous model, the company said.
In addition to the HERA W10, Samsung Medison is also showcasing the prototype of a new chair-type ultrasound system, the HERA I10. It shares the same platform as the HERA W10, but has adopted a design that addresses the needs of OB-GYN professionals.
“Samsung is proud to introduce a new premium ultrasound system HERA W10 and a form factor innovation ultrasound HERA I10, as well as solutions that greatly improve the efficiency of hospitals,” said Jun Dong-soo, president of the health and medical equipment division within Samsung Electronics and CEO of Samsung Medison.
“Samsung will continue to provide the best solutions possible and bring meaningful changes in the health care industry.”
Another solution being featured by Samsung is the SonoSync, which allows health care professionals to see real-time ultrasound scanning images in remote locations, improving accessibility.
It can be installed on various devices such as smartphones, laptops and desktop PCs, allowing remote access from multiple locations, as well as real-time training and education for health care professionals, the company said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)