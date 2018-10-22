Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

Korea to hold cultural festival near DMZ this weekend

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 22, 2018 - 11:37
  • Updated : Oct 22, 2018 - 11:37

South Korea will hold a cultural festival at a former US army base near the inter-Korean border this weekend as part of efforts to transform the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone into a hub of peace-themed tourism, organizers said Monday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Gyeonggi Provincial Government said they will co-host a fall seasonal cultural festival called "DMZ Transformation Peace Hanmadang" at Camp Greaves just south of the DMZ on Saturday and Sunday.


(Yonhap)

The festival will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with a concert featuring a media art show, performances of traditional Korean folk songs and mask dance and a reading of peace-themed poems.

The highlight of the first concert will be the Telematic Concert in which musicians in three locations -- Berlin, San Francisco and South Korea's DMZ -- will perform together on a real-time basis via remote telecommunication links.

On Sunday, the second concert will feature performances by a youth orchestra, the US 8th Army Band, a street dance team and an artist group of North Korea defectors.

The festival's sub-events include tours to the former US army base and the DMZ, as well as various hands-on experiences.

There will also be an exhibition of photos of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission from Oct. 27 to April next year. The NNSC was set up after the 1950-53 Korean War to uphold a fragile armistice in place of a peace treaty.

"This event, which will take place within the civilian control line, will help transform Camp Greaves into a mecca of peace-themed tourism," an official with the Gyeonggi provincial government said.

For more details, visit the website of Camp Greaves (dmzcamp131.or.kr) or call the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (031-953-6970). (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114