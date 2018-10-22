Korea to send rice to flood victims in Myanmar

WORLD

South Korea will send 1,300 tons of rice to flood victims in Myanmar under a humanitarian food assistance program, the farm ministry said Monday.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will ship the rice from the southeastern port of Busan to the Southeast Asian nation on Tuesday.







(Yonhap)

The rice will be delivered under the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve, which is operated by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as South Korea, China and Japan.More than 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes after heavy monsoon rains flooded villages in central and southern Myanmar in late July. (Yonhap)