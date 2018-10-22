Man arrested over killing of mother, assault on father

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police have arrested a man in Seoul on suspicion of murdering his mother and assaulting his father.The 42-year-old man, who was previously institutionalized in a mental hospital, went to his parents’ house and assaulted his father during an argument over why his parents had sent him to the institution, police said.His mother was killed while trying to stop her son’s assault, according to police.It has been reported that the suspect made an unauthorized escape from the mental hospital in April.Seoul Suseo Police said they are determining the suspect’s motive, and will continue investigating after the father is discharged from the hospital.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)