Majority of Koreans back Kakao's carpool: poll

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 22, 2018 - 10:59
  • Updated : Oct 22, 2018 - 10:59
More than half of South Koreans back the planned launch of Kakao Corp.'s carpool service, which sparked angry protests from the taxi industry, a survey showed Monday.


In a survey conducted by Realmeter with 500 adults across the country Friday, 56 percent of the respondents said they agree with the service because it benefits citizens. Those who oppose it accounted for 28.7 percent, while 15.3 percent said they were unsure or they refused to answer.

The planned launch of Kakao T Carpool by the IT giant has stirred up a debate. Tens of thousands of taxi drivers took to the streets Thursday as part of a one-day strike. They say the carpool service will kill their industry. (Yonhap)


