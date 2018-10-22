Suspect in Gyeongju armed robbery caught

NATIONAL

GYEONGJU, North Gyeongsang Province -- Police apprehended a suspect in an armed robbery of a community credit cooperative branch in a southeastern city Monday, in which two employees were injured.



Police arrested the 46-year-old suspect, whose identity was withheld, in his home in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, about 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, police said.



He had overdosed on drugs and was immediately taken to a hospital, they said.







(Yonhap)

He is suspected of robbing a branch of the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives in the same city at about 9:30 a.m.He is alleged to have hurt the two staff members with a sharp object and got away with about 20 million won ($17,640) in cash.Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing a mask and a hat.The two employees are not in critical condition and are getting treatment in a hospital, police said. (Yonhap)