[Weather] Temperature fluctuations expected this week

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide Monday, with thick fog in the Gyeongsang provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.As the edge of a high-pressure front in the East Sea moves closer and sweeps the peninsula, it will bring cloudy skies and Jeju Island may get some rain in the afternoon.Fine dust will reach “bad” levels throughout the day in the southern areas of Gyeonggi Province, as well as in North Chungcheong Province. Elsewhere, levels will be good to normal.While the temperature in the Seoul metropolitan area in the morning will remain under 10 degrees Celsius, later in the day it will hover around 18 C. Wide daily temperature fluctuations will continue throughout the week.On Tuesday morning, sporadic light rain is expected in the central part of the nation.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)