Koreas set to hold talks on forestry cooperation

NATIONAL

The two Koreas are set to hold talks Monday to discuss fighting tree diseases as part of efforts to step up their forestry cooperation.



The talks will be held at their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong at 10 a.m. This marks the first subsequent meeting to discuss cooperation after the two Koreas' high-level talks last week.







Park Chong-ho, deputy minister of the Korea Forest Service (Yonhap)

South Korea's delegation will be led by Park Chong-ho, deputy minister of the Korea Forest Service. His North Korean counterpart will be Kim Song-jun, a senior official of the North's ministry of environmental protection.They are expected to discuss how to cooperate in controlling tree diseases, including pine tree pests, and modernizing tree nurseries.In a briefing after the high-level talks, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon called the pine tree pest issue the most urgent matter for North Korea.In August, the two Koreas conducted a joint field review on the region near Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast to examine the damage caused by tree diseases.During their third summit in September, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to actively promote environment cooperation and achieve "substantial results" in their ongoing forestry cooperation. (Yonhap)