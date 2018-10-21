Washington proposed suspension of joint air drill:Seoul's defense ministry

NATIONAL

The suspension of a scheduled air drill between South Korean and US military forces was first proposed by the Pentagon, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, and added Seoul suggested adjusting the scope of the exercise rather than canceling it altogether.



A senior official from the Ministry of National Defense told reporters that while Exercise Vigilant Ace, slated for December, would not go ahead, the South Korean military would proceed with its own unilateral exercises.



The official said that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis first proposed the idea of suspending the air drill to his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyung-doo. While Jeong agreed with Mattis in principle, he replied that more discussion was needed to maintain a readiness posture.







2018 Exercise Vigilant Ace. Yonhap