No-fly zone: Prudent trust-building step or reckless concession?

Controversy continues to grow over South Korea’s plan to establish a no-fly zone along the border with North Korea, prompting debate over the question of building trust with Pyongyang without compromising the military’s reconnaissance capabilities.



The two Koreas’ defense chiefs agreed last month to ban aircraft flights over the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone and the surrounding area. The agreement was signed following a summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19.



The Moon Jae-in administration maintains that the measure is crucial to addressing the lack of military trust between the two countries, suggesting that preventing accidental clashes between forward-deployed units is key to reducing the risk of minor skirmishes escalating into an all-out war.



“No-fly zone is essentially a confidence-building measure. … Flying so close to the border area can be a source of major accidental military clashes,” President Moon’s special adviser Moon Chung-in told The Korea Herald at a security forum in Seoul last week.







Then Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol shake hands after signing an inter-Korean military agreement in Pyongyang on Sept. 19. Yonhap