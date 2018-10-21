BTS to appear in videos promoting Seoul tourism overseas

LIFE&STYLE

K-pop superstars BTS will present seven different tourist themes in Seoul in a series of videos to be released this week, the Seoul city government said Sunday.



The videos, titled "My Seoul Playlist" and bearing the slogan "Live Seoul like I Do," will be released on TV, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other media platforms, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.







This image, provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Oct. 21, 2018, shows a still from a video promoting tourism in Seoul and featuring K-pop superstars BTS. (Yonhap)