BTS to appear in videos promoting Seoul tourism overseas

K-pop superstars BTS will present seven different tourist themes in Seoul in a series of videos to be released this week, the Seoul city government said Sunday.
The videos, titled "My Seoul Playlist" and bearing the slogan "Live Seoul like I Do," will be released on TV, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other media platforms, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
|This image, provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Oct. 21, 2018, shows a still from a video promoting tourism in Seoul and featuring K-pop superstars BTS. (Yonhap)
In the "Delicious Seoul" section, Jungkook will show various foods foreigners can enjoy in Seoul, ranging from finger food sold at food trucks to sweet desserts.
"Relaxing Seoul" shows Jimin describing various ways to relax in the bustling city, including strolling along Hanyang Doseong, the wall that surrounds the city, and kayaking on the river that bisects the capital, the Han River.
RM will promote "Extreme Seoul" by showing Seoulites brimming with vigor -- going rock-climbing at Mount Bukhan in northern Seoul and street cheering for major sports events.
In "Historic Seoul," Jin will show visitors some historic aspects of the capital, ranging from watching martial arts to making pottery by hand.
"K-Wave Seoul" will show J-Hope talking about South Korean pop culture, or Korean Wave, with K-pop dance and a hall-of-fame-style street named "K-Star Road" in the posh Gangman district.
In the "Fashionable Seoul" part, Suga will visit fashion streets and "K-beauty" experiences, and V will promote "Exclusive Seoul" by presenting foreigners with traditional Korean attire, or hanbok, and exclusive private dining.
The promotional footage will be first made public at 10 a.m. Monday on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/visitseoul).
Later, the videos will be shown on TV channels around the world. (Yonhap)