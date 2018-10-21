Renault Samsung launches vehicle-management mobile app

Named “My Renault Samsung,” the app offers online reservation and maintenance tracking systems as well as information on customer service and various promotional events held by the carmaker. In the near future, the company plans to adopt a mobile-payment system in connection with the app for vehicles that undergo maintenance services.
It also reminds drivers to change the oil, battery and tires and get the car’s components checked out, and provides discount coupons to access those services.
Users can chat with consultants through an instant-message service, call any insurance companies listed within the app, and upload pictures to facilitate detailed consultations with the company in case of difficulty. The app also monitors the maintenance of other cars operated by the users’ families, the company added. Renault Samsung’s Digital One Plus service has received positive reviews from customers so far.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)