Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Street styles we noticed at 2019 S/S Seoul Fashion Week

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 19, 2018 - 20:23
  • Updated : Oct 19, 2018 - 20:23
The shows are amazing at the 2019 S/S Hera Seoul Fashion Week, but the fun spills out to the streets.

Brightly dyed hair was a visible trend at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Friday, alongside see-through blouses, neon tops and transparent plastic bags.

Oversized jackets, baggy pants, leopard print and fashionable eyewear also drew attention. 

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


Kids take center stage

Korean parents who take pride in their fashionista children brought out their young ones to show them off to the world.

Park Ryul, 5, came wearing a pink sweater over a white shirt, with rolled-up loose jeans and carmine boat shoes.

Having worked as a model for kids’ apparel since he was a year old, Park had the cool stare of a professional. His mother had applied a hint of blusher on his plump cheeks to match the pink of his sweater.

“I dress my boy and my girl with the same clothes. I don’t think mothers would insist on blue for the boys and pink for the girls anymore,” said Park’s mother, who said she came from Gyeonggi Province to take photos of her son at the fashion week.

Another mother came wearing matching clothes with her son.

There was also a group of little children dancing to K-pop choreography and posing in groups.
 
Park Ryul, 5. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114