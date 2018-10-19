Seoul Fashion Week KYE show draws K-pop celebrities

In the photo, from left, are GWSN’s Lena, singer Ko Sung-min, makeup artist Risabe, 9 Muses’ Kyungri, model Irene, f(X)’s Amber, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyoen, Chungha, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and veteran singer Noh Sa-yeon.
|(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
The celebrities attended the show dressed in Kye’s latest designs shown on the catwalk.
Lucas of NCT modeled two of Kye’s designs.
The KYE show grabbed attention especially for its transparent plastic shoes and boots.
