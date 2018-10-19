Go to Mobile Version

Seoul Fashion Week KYE show draws K-pop celebrities

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 19, 2018 - 18:09
  • Updated : Oct 19, 2018 - 22:19
Designer Hanhee Kathleen Kye’s 2019 spring-summer show at HERA Seoul Fashion Week on Friday attracted a slew of K-pop celebrities in the audience, as well as strutting down the catwalk for her brand KYE.

In the photo, from left, are GWSN’s Lena, singer Ko Sung-min, makeup artist Risabe, 9 Muses’ Kyungri, model Irene, f(X)’s Amber, Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyoen, Chungha, AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and veteran singer Noh Sa-yeon. 

(Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The celebrities attended the show dressed in Kye’s latest designs shown on the catwalk.

Lucas of NCT modeled two of Kye’s designs.

The KYE show grabbed attention especially for its transparent plastic shoes and boots.

(Shot and edited by Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


