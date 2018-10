LIFE&STYLE

Korea’s first crossover anime and game festival, Anime X Game Festival 2018, will be held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Nov. 3-4Fans will have a chance to meet top-rated Japanese voice actors such as Ayako Kawasumi (whose roles include Nodame in “Nodame Cantabile”) and Hiroki Takahashi at their live talk sessions. Singer ASCA & halca will also perform.Booths with character goods and comic books as well as collaboration cafes are also open.Early bird tickets are available with a 3,000 won discount until Nov. 2.By Lee Tae-hee (leetaehee@heraldcorp.com)