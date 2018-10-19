Comedian Yoo Jae-suk and wife welcome second baby

Comedian and show host Yoo Jae-suk and his television announcer wife, Na Kyung-eun, welcomed their second baby on Friday, Yoo's management agency said.
FNC Entertainment said Na gave birth to a baby girl earlier in the day and that both mother and child are healthy.
Yoo and Na were married in July 2008 and gave birth to their first son in May 2010. (Yonhap)
