Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk and wife welcome second baby

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 19, 2018 - 16:24
  • Updated : Oct 19, 2018 - 16:27
Comedian and show host Yoo Jae-suk and his television announcer wife, Na Kyung-eun, welcomed their second baby on Friday, Yoo's management agency said.


(Yonhap)

FNC Entertainment said Na gave birth to a baby girl earlier in the day and that both mother and child are healthy.

Yoo and Na were married in July 2008 and gave birth to their first son in May 2010. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114