EXO to hold showcase on Nov. 2

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Oct 19, 2018 - 11:02
  • Updated : Oct 19, 2018 - 11:02
K-pop sensation EXO is returning to the stage as a whole group after a long hiatus.

According to the group’s agency S.M. Entertainment on Friday, EXO will throw special showcase “EXO Comeback Showcase Tempo” on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. in Paradise City’s Plaza in Incheon. 


(S.M. Entertainment)

On that same day the album releases, EXO will stage a performance for the upcoming LP “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” for the first time. The group also plans to talk with fans in various sessions, including about episodes related to the process of making the album, behind-the-scenes stories and updates on their current life.

Tickets will become available through multiple events soon to be unveiled via EXO’s official homepage and social media channels.

By Kim Hye-soo


