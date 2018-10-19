EXO to hold showcase on Nov. 2

According to the group’s agency S.M. Entertainment on Friday, EXO will throw special showcase “EXO Comeback Showcase Tempo” on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. in Paradise City’s Plaza in Incheon.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
On that same day the album releases, EXO will stage a performance for the upcoming LP “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” for the first time. The group also plans to talk with fans in various sessions, including about episodes related to the process of making the album, behind-the-scenes stories and updates on their current life.
Tickets will become available through multiple events soon to be unveiled via EXO’s official homepage and social media channels.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)